Buick Excelle GT Lineup Expanded in China

China’s latest variant of the Buick Excelle GT will be called the “Legacy”

Photo: General Motors

General Motors has experienced a great deal of success with their Buick Excelle GT model. The name is unfamiliar to most American drivers, due to the fact that the model is only sold in China. The compact-sized sedan has become one of GM’s best-selling vehicles in the country, and its success has led to the announcement of a new Buick Excelle GT lineup expansion.

The Excelle GT lineup expands

The reasons behind this Excelle GT lineup expansion are easy to understand. With GM’s global sales limited to only North America and Asia, focusing on growing popular brands is a smart move. “Buick is once again addressing our customers’ evolving needs by growing the lineup of one of our most popular models,” Executive Director of Buick Sales and Marketing at SAIC-GM, Molly Peck, said in a recent press release on the matter. “With the new Excelle GT Legacy models, Buick is offering a wider range of powertrain solutions to those looking for a stylish and affordable sedan.”

To that end, the 2020 model year will see a new mid-level Excelle GT trim added to the lineup. This trim has been given the name of “Legacy”.

New features

In terms of appearance, the new Buick Excelle GT Legacy looks much the same as the updated Excelle GT from 2017. The same cannot be said for its technology and performance. The Legacy will feature Buick’s eConnect technology, which includes cloud-based voice activation, facial recognition, and OnStar full-time online assistance. Under the hood, a new 1.5-liter Ecotec engine features a six-speed automatic transmission, and generates 111 horsepower and 104 lb-ft of torque. These specifications meet China’s latest 6B emissions standards, and make the car an appealing choice for Chinese drivers.

The 2020 Buick Excelle GT Legacy is currently available for sale on the Chinese market, and it will likely remain exclusive to the country in the future.