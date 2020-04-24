Buick’s Chinese Sedan Portfolio Completed
Buick is definitely on a roll in China. The luxury brand is now General Motors’ top-selling American brand in the Chinese market, and that success continues to inspire growth for the company’s lineup. 2019 saw Buick unveil its largest and freshest crossover portfolio in its long history, and that portfolio is now complete. With the recent announcement of the newly-refreshed Regal GS and Verano GS sports sedans and a new member of the Excelle GT family, Buick’s Chinese sedan portfolio has been fully updated.
Buick’s Premium Sedan: The 2019 LaCrosse
A look at Buick’s Chinese sedan portfolio
In a departure from Buick’s North American sedan lineup, the Chinese market covers a wide variety of segments. Despite the growing popularity of SUVs in China, the market is still mostly dominated by sedans. This demand has led to great success for Buick, and their latest sedans have been manufactured with the latest design, technology, performance, and comfort innovations. These updates also include new powertrains meant to meet China’s strict 6B emission standards.
Buick’s Chinese sedan portfolio has seen extensive updates over the last few months, and the addition of the Regal GS and Verano GS completes these updates. Chinese drivers can also enjoy such Buick sedans as the Excelle, Excelle GT, Avenir, standard Regal, and the LaCrosse.
“Buick has a proven record of adapting its products to keep up with the diverse needs of local car buyers,” said Molly Peck, Executive Director of Buick Sales and Marketing at SAIC-GM, in a recent statement. “With the all-new sedan family, we are once again elevating our lineup to remain a leader across mainstream segments.”
More of an SUV Person? Check out the Buick Envision
The introduction of the Regal GS, Verano GS, and Excelle GT is also part of Buick’s strategy to introduce more electric vehicles into the Chinese market. All three sedans are mild hybrids, and are an important step in continuing the proliferation of green technology in Asia.
Daniel DiManna hails from little Sylvania, Ohio. A graduate of Lourdes University with a degree in Fine Arts (which has thus far proven about as useful as a wet paper towel), Daniel’s hobbies/passions include film history, reading, fiction/non-fiction writing, sculpting, gaining weight, and adding more toys, posters, books, model kits, DVD’s, screen-used props, and other ephemera to his already shamefully monumental collection of Godzilla/movie monster memorabilia. His life goals include a return trip to Japan, getting a podcast off the ground, finishing his novel, and yes, buying even more monster toys. See more articles by Daniel.