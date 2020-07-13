No Comments

C8 Corvette Buyers Will Get a Free Gift from Chevy

Photo: General Motors

The release of the 2020 C8 Corvette is truly a landmark achievement for the automakers — and an exciting event for Corvette fans everywhere. Chevrolet has gone the extra mile to commemorate this momentous occasion with a free gift for its loyal fans who have purchased a 2020 C8 Corvette.

A mini version of your ‘Vette

Photo: General Motors

If you’ve bought a 2020 Corvette, Chevy will send you a 1:18 scale model, complete with an exterior color that matches your car. Your vehicle’s tiny twin will be mounted to a bespoke Corvette-themed plaque that bears your car’s VIN. The model’s base is about 10 by 5.5 inches, according to GM Authority. The models aren’t particularly detailed, lacking proper windows, wheel details, and metallic accents, but that doesn’t make these commemorative gifts any less special.

This isn’t the first time that GM has sent out models to its loyal customers. Recently, Cadillac gave Cadillac CT6-V and CT6 Platinum buyers a 3D-printed model of the twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter V8 Blackbird engine.

More freebies for Corvette buyers

Photo: General Motors

Your Corvette’s tiny twin won’t be the only gift you’ll receive from the automaker. Just to make sure your driving skills are up to snuff, Chevy will send you a coupon Ron Fellows Performance Driving School at the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch, located just west of Las Vegas At the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School, you’ll participate in both classroom lessons and gain real experience behind the wheel. With this coupon, you’ll save over $2,000 dollars on a two-day high-performance driving course. With the coupon, the course costs around $1,000. That said, you’ll still have to pay for your own accommodations and transportation, so plan that into your budget.

Currently, we don’t know if Chevy plans on distributing these free gifts to buyers of future Corvette models.

