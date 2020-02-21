1 Comment

Take the C8 Corvette for a Spin at Spring Mountain

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Photo: Chevrolet

The Ron Fellows Performance Driving School at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club will soon be offering a new program focused on the C8 Corvette. The two-day program is adept at teaching you about the ins and out of driving a sports car.

What the program entails

The mid-engine Corvette was chosen to start off the 12th year of the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School after the car generated lots of excitement around car enthusiasts. If you sign up for the new C8 Corvette program, you will spend two days learning about the techniques and skills required for performance driving. You will take both lessons in the classroom and on the track, where you get your hands on the wheel of the car.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: Chevrolet

“I know that everyone responsible for the day-to-day operations of our school are really looking forward to providing our outstanding service and a great overall experience showcasing the next-level engineering of the new mid-engine Corvette,” said Ron Fellows, charter member of Corvette Racing and co-founder of his namesake driving school at Spring Mountain.

The hope is that you will not only hone your skills in each session here but that you will also build up enough confidence to handle the C8 Corvette. While in the program, you can spend one night at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club as well as polish off breakfast and lunch in the clubhouse.

Tuition for the two-day program is $1,000, and Chevrolet is offering savings for the program. The first session of the classes begins in April at the driving school, which is roughly 55 miles from Las Vegas. If you’re interested in attending, you can call or go online to book your class.