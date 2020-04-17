No Comments

Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Get Blackwing Badge and Manual Transmission

The 2020 Cadillac CT4-V (left) and CT5-V

Photo: Cadillac

Earlier this week, Cadillac confirmed that its new CT4-V and CT5-V performance sedans will get the Blackwing nameplate. And both models will offer a manual transmission — a rare option for a luxury brand to include on one of its vehicles.

More details about the CT4-V and CT5-V

Are you excited for the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing? https://t.co/UIX3V2gsjs — Roadshow (@roadshow) April 16, 2020

Per The Drive, the CT4-V and CT5-V will be the fastest cars that Cadillac has ever made. The manufacturer claimed that both models achieved faster lap times at Virginia International Raceway than their predecessors, the ATS-V and CTS-V.

Though these models will sport the Blackwing badge, they won’t adopt the Blackwing V8 engine that fans had anticipated it would. Instead, they’ll feature 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engines.

We also know that Cadillac will produce a limited number of the CT4-V and CT5-V. Though, we’ll have to wait for more details about how many it will make or how many model years these cars will have.

A tribute to the Cadillac legacy

Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing sedans to pair manual gears with more power https://t.co/CorisV072L — Tech Deeps (@DeepsTech) April 14, 2020

At the time of writing, Cadillac has kept silent on more substantial information about these models’ performance specs. However, we’re confident that the CT4-V and CT5-V will embody the craftsmanship and satisfying performance that fans have come to expect from the automaker.

“The new CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing build on the brand’s respected legacy of ultimate-performance driving experiences and elevate them even further,” said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer, Cadillac.

