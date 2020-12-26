No Comments

Can a New Chair Make Me Better At Racing Games?

Despite the fact that I take every available opportunity to write about video games on The News Wheel, I’ve focused very little on driving games. That’s because, despite the nature of my job and general fondness for the medium, I’m absolutely terrible at them.

I recently purchased a gaming chair from GTRACING, so I’ve decided to perform an experiment. My goal is to scientifically evaluate whether or not this race car-inspired throne can improve my performance in car games.

Drive fast, strong, and clean: The 2022 GMC Hummer EV

Methodology

I’ve selected three games to be played across three platforms: Forza Horizon 3 for Xbox One (a good game I’m terrible at), Watch Dogs for the PC (a game I’ve played before and strongly dislike), and Need for Speed Payback (a game I’ve never played). I’m well aware that Watch Dogs is not a racing game, but I already own it, and if I can improve my skills on that one, I can do anything.

Next, I will select a race or segment from each title and play them three times while seated in the seemingly brandless and thoroughly decrepit desk chair I’ve had since 2013. Then, I’ll play them three more times from my brand-new GTRACING chair.

I’ll take careful note of my place/clear-time for every race and calculate an average based on all three attempts for each game, in each chair. Then, I’ll compare the results and reach a conclusion.

Predictions

While it’s not necessarily a good idea to approach a “scientific” endeavor with expectations as to the result, I think this exercise is silly enough to warrant at least one rule-break. If I had to guess what will happen when I calculate the outcome of this little experiment, I’d say there isn’t a chair on this planet that can save my dismal digital driving abilities.

Keep your eyes on The News Wheel for the results next week!

Need a quick tune-up?: Trust the pros