Can You Keep a Houseplant in the Car?

Have you ever thought about keeping a houseplant in your car rather than your home? If this has been a dream of yours, you’ll be happy to know that you can feasibly do so, as long as you take the following measures to properly care for your plant.

Control the temperature

In the summer, the inside of a car can become significantly hotter than the outside temperatures, and this can be damaging to your greenery. To prevent heat stress from occurring, be sure to park in a garage or in the shade when possible. It’s also a good idea to crack the windows slightly to let in more fresh air. Cold winter weather also has the potential to cause harm to your plant, so you may need to take it inside your home on especially frigid days.

Choose the right type

It’s even easier to care for your plant when you choose one that can handle extreme temperatures well. Succulents, lucky bamboo, pothos, snake plants, scented geraniums, and germinating tropical edibles like turmeric and ginger are all great options. No matter which type you select, remember to water it, even if you won’t be on the road for some time.

Secure it

Since you will be driving your car while your houseplant is inside it, you need to make certain that it’s properly secured. Place it in an area where it won’t be able to move and where the soil won’t spill out. A cup holder is typically a safe spot to put it. Just make sure it never blocks the windshield or impedes your driving in any way.

By keeping these tips in mind, you should be able to have a healthy houseplant in your car and add more beauty to your cabin.