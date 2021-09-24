No Comments

Can You Turn Your Truck Bed Into a Swimming Pool?

You use your truck bed for anything from transporting luggage to working on DIY projects, but have you ever used it for relaxing in a pool? It’s possible to transform your truck bed into your very own swimming pool — but only with the right pickup and materials.

How do you make a truck-bed pool?

Before you can turn your truck bed into a pool, you must first determine how much water your pickup can handle. Water is quite dense, with 1 cubic foot weighing 62.4 pounds. This is more than redwood and even crushed asphalt. Truck beds typically offer between 30 and 80 cubic feet of cargo space. If you were to fill up an 80-cubic-foot bed halfway, you would need 2,496 pounds of water, which is more weight than many trucks can handle. And that’s not considering the weight of people inside the pool.

In order not to damage your ride, you likely need to drive a heavy-duty truck such as the Chevy Silverado HD, which has 83.5 cubic feet of cargo volume. Filled halfway with water, the bed would weigh 2,605.2 pounds. This would be no issue since the bed can carry a payload of up to 7,442 pounds. After calculating how much water your own truck can handle, you need to decide if that amount is enough to make a suitable swimming pool or if it would be better to simply buy an inflatable pool.

To create a truck bed pool, you need to first line the bed with a tarp, making sure to completely cover the floor and sides. Then, fill it with water using a garden hose. Keep in mind that it may take quite some time for the truck to fill up. Once the pool is ready, you can hop in and enjoy — just be sure not to drive the truck while people are in the pool. After your pool party is over, it’s also important to drain the water to prevent rust from forming.

By following these tips, you can have some fun in the pool without damaging your truck.