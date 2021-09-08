Canadian Pricing and Release Details for the 2022 Infiniti QX80
The newly revealed 2022 Infiniti QX80 is headed to dealerships in Canada later in September, with a starting price of CA$81,695. Here’s a look at the latest update on the luxury’s brand’s flagship SUV.
Updates for 2022
For the 2022 model year, this three-row body-on-frame SUV gained some convenient additional tech tools. For starters, it now comes standard with a high-def 12.3-inch touch-screen display that includes navigation capabilities with lane guidance, along with Infiniti InTouch Services. This telematics program offers a range of services, including a built-in navigation system, a journey planner, and Destination Assistance, which connects you with a live Infiniti Response Specialist to help you find points of interest. And on top of that, Infiniti will throw in five years of complimentary access to MapCare and premium traffic data.
In terms of smartphone connectivity, you’ll have access to wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity. To keep your phone powered on, you can opt for an available wireless smartphone charging station.
On the outside, the 2022 QX80 boasts a handful of notable changes. It now rides on 22-inch alloy wheels, sports black exterior mirror caps, and dark chrome accents.
Two distinct trims
The model’s trim level structure has also changed for Canadian drivers. Throughout the 2021 model year, you could choose between Luxe, Premium Select, and Sensory. However, the latest model year only offers the original base-trim Luxe model and the new ProActive model. This range-topping model offers additional tech tools, including Intelligent Cruise Control, Adaptive Front lighting System, the Smart Rear View Mirror, and Hydraulic Body Motion Control for a smooth and confident ride.
Jeff Pope, group vice president of INFINITI America, is excited to welcome the QX80 and other recent model to the automaker’s updated roster. “The new QX80 takes its place at the top of our SUV lineup that’s growing bolder for 2022 with the all-new QX55 crossover coupe and, in just a few weeks, the completely redesigned QX60 three-row SUV,” he stated.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.