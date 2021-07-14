No Comments

Canadian Pricing Revealed for 2022 Infiniti QX60

Photo: Infiniti

The all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60 is heading to Canada, and the automaker just revealed that it’ll start at $54,995 CAD. In the U.S., its base-trim model will sell for $46,850. Here’s a look at what it brings to the table — and how you can be one of the first to drive home in one of these upscale SUVs.

Make It Yours: Reasons to purchase a luxury vehicle

The all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60

Photo: Infiniti

Jeff Pope, group vice president of INFINITI America, has high hopes for the QX60. Describing the model as “the best of both worlds,” he explained, “Our all-new SUV is beautiful on the outside, its interior is serene, and it’s full of technology that takes the stress out of driving. All of which allows the QX60 to conquer life in style.”

The 2022 QX60 comes standard with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive across all four trim levels. Other standard amenities include a 12.3-inch touch-screen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity and leather upholstery on the first two rows. On top of that, each model comes equipped with a power liftgate, a panoramic moonroof, and rear parking sensors.

All models also boast Infiniti’s award-winning 295-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine, matched with an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission. Normally, it can tow up to 3,500 pounds, but with the available Trailer Tow Package, it can manage up to 6,000 pounds.

In terms of safety tech, the QX60 comes standard with Rear Automatic Braking and Blind Spot Warning. But you can upgrade for more conveniences like the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Prevention, ProPilot Assist with Navi-Link, and built-in navigation.

Luxury for Every Budget: Why lease an Infiniti SUV?

Reservations open

Photo: Infiniti

If you want to flex on your neighbors and be one of the first to drive home in a 2022 QX60, you’ll be glad to know that Infiniti has opened its reservation program to eager drivers.

But if you can forgo the temptation, you’ll be able to find the all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60 in showrooms across North America this fall.