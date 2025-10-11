Capricorn’s 01 Zagato: A Limited-Edition Masterpiece for True Driving Enthusiasts

The 01 Zagato is a product of Capricorn Group, a company known for its involvement in high-end motorsport manufacturing, supplying parts for Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship.

Now, the group enters the supercar market with a car that’s designed to capture the essence of driving. Built around a carbon-fiber chassis and powered by a supercharged V8 engine, the Zagato is an homage to automotive purity, offering performance and craftsmanship over technology and comfort.

Performance and Powertrain: A Nod to Purity

The 01 Zagato’s heart is a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine sourced from Ford, delivering 888 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. According to Capricorn Group, the car’s performance is designed for the pure joy of driving, with the 0-62 mph sprint completed in under 3 seconds, reports Motor1.

The engine is paired with a five-speed dogleg manual transmission that channels power to the rear wheels, prioritizing driver involvement over the automatic shifts seen in many modern supercars. Unique components like a proprietary ECU and custom ABS software fine-tune the car’s dynamics, ensuring a thrilling, hands-on driving experience.

The 01 Zagato – © Capricorn Group

Minimalist Interior: Focused on the Driver

Inside the 01 Zagato, minimalism reigns supreme. The dashboard features just three analog gauges, and the steering wheel contains only two buttons: one for start-stop and the other for selecting driving modes. This stripped-back design emphasizes the driving experience rather than technological distractions.

The cabin is largely constructed from exposed carbon fiber, with Connolly leather and Alcantara seats offering a touch of luxury. The shifter, pedal box, and steering wheel are all adjustable, allowing the driver to fine-tune the setup for optimal comfort and control.

Interior of the 01 Zagato – © Capricorn Group

Exclusivity and Production: A Supercar for the Elite

Production of the 01 Zagato is set to begin in 2026, but the car will be incredibly rare. Capricorn will build only 19 units, and none will be available for purchase in the United States. The supercar’s price of €2.95 million (approximately $3.4 million) places it firmly in the realm of the ultra-wealthy.

With a carbon-fiber monocoque, a bespoke suspension system, and aerodynamics carefully crafted for consistent downforce, the Zagato is built for performance. While it does not feature the flamboyant wings and aggressive spoilers of some other supercars, it employs subtle aerodynamic elements like front and rear diffusers and a rear airfoil to ensure optimal handling.