Car Accident Rate Drops by Nearly 50 Percent

Accident rates are lower thanks to fewer drivers on the road during quarantine season

Photo: Tumisu via Pixabay

One positive result of having fewer vehicles on the road due to the COVID-19 crisis: there have been fewer car crashes. And that goes for both personal and commercial vehicles.

The stats

Drive safely during COVID-19 shutdowns, to help keep car crash rates low

Photo: Dustin Hart via Pixabay

According to insurance claims data, accidents involving personal autos have dropped by 40-50 percent. Collisions involving commercial vehicles have decreased by 30-40 percent.

Per Snapsheet COO Andy Cohen, the claims numbers for March are likely the lowest the industry has seen in the past five decades. He also confirmed that some smaller insurance carriers have seen an 80 percent decrease in the number of claims filed.

Coronavirus stay-at-home orders have not just impacted accident rates, but they have also impacted the severity of the collisions that have occurred lately. For instance, accidents in Washington state decreased by two-thirds during the third week of March compared with the same period of time last year. The number of minor accidents dropped 60 percent. Serious accidents and fatal accidents dropped by 78 percent and 100 percent, respectively.

Safe driving tips to enhance the decline in car accidents

Rearview cameras are a helpful tool when backing up

Photo: Chevrolet

Granted, you’re probably driving a lot less right now. But it’s a good time to refresh yourself on safe driving habits to help keep accident statistics low during (and after) this time. For starters, make sure to observe speed limits for the areas you drive through when running essential errands.

Arm yourself with these helpful ways to increase your alertness, especially if you’re driving in the early morning or late at night when you’re feeling drowsy. And if your vehicle has advanced safety tech like a backup camera and blind-spot assistance, use it — but avoid over-relying on it.

Keep your focus fully on the road by putting away your smartphone while driving. You can also download one of these helpful apps that mute calls and texts while your car is in motion.