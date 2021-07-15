No Comments

Car and Driver Names 4 Chevy Vehicles to 2021 Editors’ Choice List

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

The editors of Car and Driver magazine assessed more than 400 vehicles as part of the 2021 Editors’ Choice process. Their final list included just a fraction of that number — and four Chevy models made the cut.

Made Right Here: GM named auto industry’s most American-made brand

Editors chose the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Suburban as two of the year’s best large SUVs. Meanwhile, the Camaro ZL1 was selected as a top muscle car and the Corvette ranked among 2021’s finest sports cars.

In finalizing this year’s list, editors test-drove every vehicle in question, collected data, and crunched the numbers. They also prioritized safety, reliability, drivability, and whether they’d consider recommending the vehicle for family and friends to purchase.

Chevrolet Tahoe

The Chevrolet Tahoe got a thorough redesign for the 2021 model year. Car and Driver editors praised its increased interior space, its roomy third row, and its quiet ride. Another point in the Tahoe’s favor is its ability to pull up to 8,400 pounds.

The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet Suburban

The Chevrolet Suburban also received a renovation for 2021, ending up with even more passenger and cargo space than it had before. Editors appreciated how capable, practical, and powerful the Suburban is, and noted that it handles like a much more compact vehicle.

Built to Endure: Chevrolet ranks as America’s longest-lasting auto brand

2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 coupe and convertible models

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Boasting a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine and 650 horsepower, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is one of the most fearsome muscle cars available today. Editors especially liked its thrilling track performance, solid ride, and strong value.

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette

Just one year removed from a highly anticipated redesign, the Chevrolet Corvette successfully competes with supercars that are far pricier. According to Car and Driver editors, its high-level performance is matched by a comfortable and well-equipped vehicle that’s great for everyday driving.

For more information on these and other award-winning Chevrolet vehicles, catch up with our brand coverage here at The News Wheel.