Questions Not To Ask When Car Shopping

Whether you enjoy the art of negation or despise the process of buying a car, chances are you’ll need to face off with a car salesperson at some point in your driving career. To help improve the experience, here are a few questions you should avoid asking.

Hold off on haggling on the sales floor

Leading with a question about “lowest” or “best” price lets the salesperson your number one priority is price, according to Ashleigh Ray, AI Editor at GoBankingRates.com. You might lose out on finding a vehicle that better fits your needs or offers greater value when you’re too focused on the bottom line.

Understand your means BEFORE you shop

A car dealership can offer financing, sure, but often you’ll get a better rate from a bank or other lending institution. If you’re not sure if you can afford a vehicle you’re eyeing, it’s best to keep that wonder to yourself.

“It can lead to a scenario where the dealer might steer you towards financing options that are more beneficial to the dealership than you,” Ray writes.

Play it cool when you’ve decided on your purchase

When you’ve decided on a car, it’s human nature to see what else you can get before you sign on the dotted line. But, asking for free extras isn’t a smart negotiation tactic as it lets your salesperson you’re on the verge of buying. Now your salesperson is driving the negotiation, so to speak. You’ll get a better deal if you focus on the vehicle price, according to Ray.

“Once you’ve settled on a price, then you can discuss any additional perks or accessories as part of the final agreement,” she adds.

Use these tips to help make your car shopping experience a little less stressful and a little more rewarding. Be sure to do your financial homework before you walk through the door and focus on value and fit so you get the car that best serves your life.