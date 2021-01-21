Car Date Ideas to Celebrate Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day dates often center around dinner, dancing, and/or a movie. Unfortunately, these things may not be possible due to pandemic restrictions. And, even if things change in the near future, you may not feel comfortable partaking in these people-populated activities. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a great Valentine’s Day with your sweetie, especially if you choose one of the following car-centered date ideas, suggested by PopSugar.com writer Simrin Purhar.
Greet the day
This suggestion is for early birds, as you’ll head out before the sun has risen. But, what better way to start Valentine’s Day than with a lovely breakfast while taking in the breathtaking view of the sunrise? Bring along your favorite breakfast treats and toast the day and your love with a hot cup of coffee or tea, if you prefer.
Take in the view
A scenic drive allows you to bask in the wonder of the great outdoors. A playlist of your favorite love songs will add to your romantic drive.
“Find a route that includes nature — maybe a drive through a forest or to a lake — and spend the day just soaking in the gorgeous environment from the warmth of your vehicle,” advises Purhar.
Catch a movie
If catching a movie inside a movie theatre stresses you out, you can still enjoy a cinematic experience — just take it outdoors. A drive-in theater might have the comedy, drama, or action flick you and your date won’t want to miss.
“If there are none available in your area, try making your own with a sheet and a projector,” Purhar suggests. “Pull up in your car (it can even be in your own backyard) and watch a movie, concert, or comedy special.”
Dance under the stars
If you and your loved one are night owls, dancing under the stars may be the ideal Valentine’s Day date, notes Purhar. Drive to a picturesque spot and let your favorite songs play or use the sounds of nature to guide your steps.
These car-centric dates may be a bit unconventional for a traditional Valentine’s Day, but unconventional can equal unforgettable.
DeAnn Owens is a Dayton transplant by way of the Windy City, yet considers herself to be a California girl at heart even though she’s only visited there once. To get through the dreaded allergy season unique to the Miami Valley, she reads, writes, complains about the weather, and enjoys spending time with her husband, two sons, and their newest addition, a Boston terrier puppy that is now in charge of all their lives. In the future, she hopes to write a novel and travel through time. See more articles by DeAnn.