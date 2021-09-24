No Comments

Car Features That Can Increase Driving Risks

Driving a car is a big responsibility and a dangerous activity. Some things increase your risk on the road like speeding, aggressive driving, and driving a car that isn’t properly maintained. But other things, like the following three features, may also increase your level of danger on the road.

Signaling in red

The color of your turn signals can impact your safety when you’re driving. If your vehicle boasts red turn signals, a 2009 report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says you’re at a higher risk for getting into an accident than if your turn signals were colored amber.

The NHTSA report abstract reports, “The principal finding of the report is that amber signals show a 5.3 percent effectiveness in reducing involvement in two-vehicle crashes where a lead vehicle is rear-struck in the act of turning left, turning right, merging into traffic, changing lanes, or entering/leaving a parking space. The advantage of amber rear turn signals is shown to be statistically.”

Saturated hues

Although dark hues are popular vehicle colors, they may be more dangerous than lighter shades. Black, specifically, is the most dangerous option, according to a 2007 report from Monash University Accident Research Centre (MUARC).

“Compared to white vehicles, black cars had a 12 percent higher crash risk, closely followed by grey cars with 11 percent higher risk. Silver vehicles were next, with 10 percent, then blue and red and 7 percent,” according to the study.

Tech distractions

Staying connected on the go is a must for modern drivers. But, having access to limitless entertainment options, including smartphone apps, playlists, and contacts, may be too distracting to drivers. Anything that takes your eyes off the road puts you and other drivers at risk, and the infotainment system overflows with entertaining distractions.

You may not be able to control the color of your turn signals or the exterior of the vehicle you’re currently driving, but you can help safeguard your journey by ignoring your infotainment system.