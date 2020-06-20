No Comments

Car Features That Ease Arthritis Pain Behind the Wheel

Arthritis pain can be crippling and interfere with daily activities, including driving. If you’re struggling with arthritis pain, there are several car features and accessories available to ease your suffering behind the wheel.

A car that offers systems such as Remote Keyless Entry, Keyless Open and Keyless Start like the compact 2020 Chevrolet Trax means no key fumbling or painful key twisting in the door lock or ignition. You just need to push a button for entry and for starting up the car. Under proper conditions, your key fob doesn’t even have to be in your hand to activate these convenient, pain-free systems.

The perfect seat position can make a huge difference in your driving comfort. But, pulling levers and manually shimmying the seat forward or backward can be taxing, not to mention annoying, when arthritis pain flairs up. That’s why a power-adjustable seat is a must-have feature. The 2020 Chevy Equinox offers an available 8-way power driver seat to help you find the perfect seat position every time you get in to drive.

A backup camera is a blessing for most drivers, even drivers who don’t suffer from arthritis. Why? Because it’s hard to see what’s behind you when you’re backing up, especially when you’re reversing out of a tight parking space or your driveway into traffic. For drivers with arthritis, though, backing up without a camera poses significant risks.

“It can be very difficult for a person with arthritis to turn their head to back up. Using the rearview and side mirrors gives some perspective but that doesn’t assure a clear view of what’s behind the car,” according to VeryWellHealth writer Carol Eustice.

Opening the trunk or gaining access to the cargo area is practically effortless with a power programmable liftgate, a feature available on the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer.

Other features you should consider to make driving with arthritis less strenuous are cruise control and an infotainment system equipped with navigational assistance. Cruise control is a game-changer for long drives on the highway while a navigation system will help keep you moving in the right direction.

Arthritis is a serious condition, but tech advancements like the above systems can help make your time behind the wheel more comfortable. Seek out systems and accessories to improve your driving experience.