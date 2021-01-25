No Comments

Car Movies You Didn’t Know Were Remakes

Some of the best modern car movies are remakes of older car movies. Who knew?

Photo: Chevrolet

The history of cinema is no stranger to car-themed movies. But did you know that some of the biggest, most lucrative vehicle-oriented flicks of the last few decades were actually remakes? As surprising as it may be for many fans of modern blockbusters, plenty of newer films owe their success to earlier versions from as far back as six decades. Here’s a brief look at just a few car movies that remade older films.

The ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise (2001-Present)

To call the Fast & Furious series a runaway success would be a massive understatement. With nine films currently released, the next sequel currently set to release in May 2021, and at least four more sequels/spinoffs in development, the franchise is nothing if not extensive. They’re also huge money makers, having raked in $5.8 billion collectively since the first film released in 2001.

But did you know that the first Fast & Furious movie was released all the way back in 1954? As hard as it may be to believe, the modern iteration of the franchise all started with a little black-and-white movie made nearly 67 years ago. The original film, called The Fast and the Furious, was the second film produced by prolific low-budget kingpin Roger Corman, who is still producing films today. Although the plot has little to do with the modern films, it’s fascinating to think that such a huge franchise had such humble beginnings.

The ‘Death Race’ franchise (2008-Present)

Beginning in 2008 and continuing up through 2018, Death Race is another franchise that owes its existence to an older film. And just like with Fast & Furious, the original iteration Death Race began with low-budget legend Roger Corman. In 1975, Corman produced the cult classic Death Race 2000, which told the tale of a futuristic world in which a barbaric racing event has become the ultimate spectator sport.

Nearly 30 years later, director Paul W. S. Anderson remade the film for the modern audiences of 2008. Anderson’s version has since been followed by two prequels and a sequel, and Corman produced a sequel to his own film, Death Race 2050, in 2017.

‘The Italian Job’ (2003)

In 1969, one of cinema’s most beloved heist comedies hit theaters. The Italian Job told the story of a daring theft of gold bullion, and inspired as many thrills as it did laughs. From the epic Mini Cooper chase sequence to the infamous cliffhanger ending, the original The Italian Job is nothing short of a classic.

More than 30 years later, in 2003, the film was remade with an all-star cast including Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, and Jason Statham. The remake sought to be a loving Hollywood homage to the British original, and included many of the first film’s sequences and moments. Although not quite the classic the original film is, the remake has become a beloved action comedy in its own right. A sequel was announced as being in development back in 2004, but has yet to materialize.

Did you know these car movies were remakes? Which of these films/franchises is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.