Car Shop Remotely with Nissan@Home

Photo: Nissan

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot about the way commerce functions, and the car-buying process is no exception. That’s why Nissan has created a new web-based shopping program called Nissan@Home, which allows you to go through the complete car-buying process without ever leaving your home.

How it works

Nissan@Home will allow you to go through just about every step of the vehicle-purchasing transaction from a tabled, phone, or PC, wherever you have Internet access. It’ll let you schedule test drives, go through the buying process, take a delivery, and manage service needs. And if you feel the need for more hands-on guidance, you can switch over to shopping with a local Nissan dealership at any point in your car-buying journey. You can even complete your purchase somewhere else entirely, including your own house or a public venue, like a coffee shop. The only stipulation is that the location has to have Internet access.

Dan Mohnke, the vice president of ecommerce at Nissan, has high hopes for the program. He considers it to be a critical advancement for the company, since it will allow Nissan to better meet its customer’s needs.

“Through this new program, Nissan dealers can provide a better customer experience which can, in turn, help improve their own business performance. It’s an important first for Nissan, and a great value to our customers,” he stated in a press release.

Tested for success

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan@Home program isn’t brand new. It first launched in the summer of 2020 in select markets, including Florida, Michigan, Illinios, Texas, and Virginia. It was a rousing success, too — participating Nissan dealerships have stated that their sales nearly doubled thanks to the flexibility that Nissan@Home provides to customers.

The program will still be available at dealerships that participated in the pilot program, and additional availability will roll out over the coming months. Once it’s up and running, you’ll be able to buy a vehicle via Nissan@Home through a participating local Nissan dealership. In the meantime, you’ll still be able to shop for Nissan models online, albeit in a more limited capacity, with the Nissan Digital Retailing Solution program.