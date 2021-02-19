No Comments

Car-Sploitation Film Review: ‘Checkered Flag or Crash’ (1977)

A racing flag or a billowing chess board? You decide…

Photo: Picudio via CC

In the wide world of car-themed movies, stories about off-road racing are surprisingly prevalent. These films began to grow in popularity in the 1950s with teenage audiences, who gravitated to the anti-authoritarian themes often present in these kinds of movies. By the 70s, the genre was still thriving, albeit in a more budget-conscious fashion. Unfortunately, many of these films are rather unmemorable today, either for their obscurity, badness, or both. One such film is 1977’s Checkered Flag or Crash, a film that boasts some fun racing, an odd cast, and that perfect mixture of bad and obscure.

Remembering ‘Checkered Flag or Crash’

Perhaps the best thing going for this “car-sploitation” flick is its unusual cast. The film’s star is the great Joe Don Baker, who also appeared in the car-chase drama Speedtrap the same year. The film also stars a very young Susan Sarandon, an against-type Larry Hagman, and even Playboy playmate Diana House. How’s that for a weird group of players?

The film largely centers on Baker’s character, “Walkaway” Madden, as he enters a three-day off-road 1000-mile race in the Philippines. Sarandon plays a stubborn journalist who convinces Madden to let her ride with him during the race. However, Madden isn’t your average off-road racer. As the title of the film implies, his philosophy when it comes to racing is strictly “win or crash.” Drama, intrigue, and attempted character development ensue.

Much of the film is taken up by competently shot racing sequences. With the script not giving the actors much to do, these high-speed scenes are the highlight of the movie. As with any film from this era, the stunts are completely real and in-camera; no CGI trickery here. The racing is fast, often intense, and a thrill to watch.

If vintage racing movies are your thing, there are much better movies out there to choose from. However, if you’re in the mood for a so-bad-it’s-good flick with fast cars and a weird cast, you could do far worse than Checkered Flag or Crash.