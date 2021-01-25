No Comments

Car-Sploitation Movie Spotlight: ‘Firebird 2015 A.D.’ (1981)

This movie may have missed the mark on its 2015 vehicle-related predictions…

In the arena of exploitation cinema, there is no genre that hasn’t been tapped. From martial arts and monster flicks to action and sci-fi extravaganzas, there is no topic that low-budget filmmakers haven’t touched on multiple occasions. This includes vehicle-based films, or as I’m choosing to call them, “car-sploitation” movies. There have been plenty made over the decades, some better than others. This spotlight will be focusing on one of the more obscure films in the genre: Firebird 2015 A.D. from 1981.

A look at ‘Firebird 2015 A.D.’

If the idea of a simple car-sploitation flick doesn’t intrigue you, how about a dystopian car-sploitation flick? 1981’s Firebird 2015 A.D. fits snugly into both categories, telling a story that combines high-speed fun with an anti-authoritarian slant.

In the incredibly distant future year of 2015, the U.S. government has seen fit to outlaw the use of gasoline in vehicles. Since this film was made well before the viability of EVs was a possibility, the outlawing of gas essentially means the outlawing of cars. The only people who can use gas are those employed by the government. This includes a viscous task force assigned to seek out a small contingent of U.S. citizens that refuse to abandon the fun of a good gas-guzzling joyride.

Enter Red, a middle-aged dad who loves nothing more than tearing through the desert in his beat-up old car. As he attempts to introduce his son to the joys of driving, the task force gets closer to tracking them down. In the end, both father and son must team up to fight for their right to spin donuts without fearing for their lives.

While by no means a masterpiece, Firebird 2015 A.D. is an entertaining and fascinating little exploitation movie. Despite its low budget, the film manages to draw the viewer’s attention with some cool cars and well-placed humor. The film also sports a fun cast, including the always-entertaining Darrin McGavin as Red and B-movie icon Doug McClure as the leader of the bad guys. If you’re looking for a so-bad-it’s good car flick to watch over a weekend, give Firebird 2015 A.D. a try.