Car Thieves Prey on Peer-to-Peer Car Rental App Users

More thieves are targeting peer-to-peer car rental users

Photo: Wikimedia Images via Pixabay

Peer-to-peer car rental platforms like Turo and Getaround have gained popularity in the past couple of years in the States. Some car owners have successfully used it as an outlet for generating supplemental income.

You might want to think twice about renting out your car to strangers, though. A new report from The Washington Post indicates that these apps increase your vulnerability to car theft.

The concerns

The federal Capitol and other major cities across the U.S. are especially at risk for auto thefts who are exploiting these apps. That’s simply because more car owners in these areas are renting out their cars via the apps, as the Washington Posts’ Luz Lazo articulates.

Director of consumer protection for the District attorney general’s office, Ben Wiseman, released a warning cautioning residents who are using or thinking of using these apps. “Thieves are able to get around certain security features and have been stealing these cars. We are warning consumers […] that this is happening and that they should be careful using Getaround and any other car-sharing service.”

The stats

As useful as peer-to-peer car sharing can be for owners and renters alike, they typically have innate safety risks. The Getaround app, for instance, allows any user of the app to view the general locations of rental vehicles. From Oct. 1 to Feb. 4, U.S. Capitol police claim that there have been 90 incidents involving Getaround and Turo rental cars. These incidents include vandalism, crashes, car thefts, and theft from cars. Furthermore, users reported 50 stolen rental vehicles during this period.

Responsible parties and safety measures

Use caution when listing your car on a peer-to-peer rental app like Turo or Getaround

Photo: TheDigitalWay

Peer-to-peer service companies claim to protect renters and reimburse them for any damages incurred during the rental period. However, they typically won’t reimburse you for any damages incurred outside of this period. So, in the cases of car thefts and vandalism that happen when your car is parked and waiting for a renter to access it, you must file a claim with your insurance.

According to Lazo, some cities and states are considering establishing clearer regulations that would determine insurance companies’ responsibility in these scenarios. The protocols would also establish user protections. That way, consumers can rent out their car and secure a rental without worrying about being held responsible for damages they didn’t incur.

Until then, it’s a good idea to use peer-to-peer car rental apps with caution. Though, if you are renting out your car, make sure not to leave your keys in the car, as an additional safeguard against auto theft or vandalism.