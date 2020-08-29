No Comments

Cars.com Names Pacifica Top Five Choice for New School Year

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

The Chrysler Pacifica has racked up many awards for its family-friendly features. After all, as a well-equipped minivan, it is the ideal family hauler, thanks to its ample cabin space, boundless organizational solutions, and entertaining technologies. Now, the Ontario-manufactured vehicle, can say it’s a smart choice for families, too. The editors at Cars.com named it a Top-Five Family-Friendly Vehicle for the New School Year.

“Back to school looks very different for families this year because of the ongoing pandemic,” said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief, Cars.com. “Because of this, parents are turning to their personal vehicles as the best mode of transport for kids returning to in-person learning.”

Cars.com recently conducted a survey about how parents feel about sending their kids back to school on the bus. More than half, approximately 55 percent of respondents, said they wouldn’t rely on public transportation or a school bus to take their kids back and forth to school. And, carpooling is a more attractive option than ever, with 33 percent of respondents eager to set up a schedule with other families. Cars.com also reported that more consumers are considering and searching for interior upgrades like sunroofs to help make time spent in the car more pleasant for everyone.

“The Chrysler Pacifica provides families spending more time in the car a comfortable escape with a spacious interior to carry extra supplies or snacks and digital features to entertain while traveling to-and-from school and beyond,” Newman adds.

The Chrysler Pacifica caters to families with its available Uconnect Theater. The system features two 10-inch HD touch screens that allow rear passengers to watch movies or play video games. To help keep the peace and quiet inside the cabin, the system comes with wireless headphones.

With all the back and forth between school, the Pacifica is sure to serve as a snack and/or dinner station. The available built-in Stow ‘n Go vac will help you keep the cabin less crumby.

Available Now: 2020 Chrysler Pacifica

As of now, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will reach Canadian dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2020.