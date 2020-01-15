No Comments

Cars.com Names Ram 1500 Luxury Car of the Year

2020 Ram 1500 with EcoDiesel V6

Photo: FCA

Luxury and trucks might not typically go together, but auto experts and drivers of the new Ram 1500 know that luxury truck is the perfect way to describe the formidable vehicle. As winner of the 2020 Luxury Car of the Year from Cars.com, the first truck to do so, the new Ram 1500 excels in performance, design, and capability.

“The 2020 Ram 1500 Longhorn and Limited trims stand out from the crowd thanks to their stunning interiors with premium wood, leather, metal and chrome finishes, an awe-inspiring multimedia system and outstanding ride quality,” said Jenni Newman, Editor-in-Chief of Cars.com. “The Ram 1500’s top trim levels are stunning and well deserving of Cars.com’s Luxury Vehicle of the Year award.”

The new Ram 1500, offers drivers an all-new powertrain — a V6 EcoDiesel that generates 480 lb-ft of torque, a best-in-class rating. When properly equipped and powered by the V6 EcoDiesel, the 2020 Ram 1500 can tow a maximum weight of 12,560 pounds. When equipped with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, the 2020 Ram 1500 has a maximum towing capacity of 12,750 pounds. A range of approximately 1,000 miles is possible when the 2020 Ram 1500 is equipped with the available 33-gallon fuel tank.

2020 Ram 1500 North Edition

Photo: FCA

2020 Ram 1500 Limited

Photo: FCA

2020 Ram 1500 Limited interior

Photo: FCA

The 2020 Ram 1500 leads the segment with a massive touch screen that measures 12 inches as part of the Uconnect 4C infotainment system. It offers drivers split-screen viewing and a user-friendly interface.

Work days are easier with the 2020 Ram 1500 thanks to its versatile multifunction tailgate, which offers easy and customizable access to the truck bed. The RamBox cargo management system allows drivers to organize gear, tools, and equipment in bed rail-embedded storage bins that are lockable, weatherproof, and drainable. The storage bins are also equipped with lighting.

“This award validates Ram’s unrelenting efforts to deliver more comfort, refinement and value to our customers,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. “The Ram 1500 Longhorn and Limited are examples of how we deliver the most luxurious pickups in the industry. It is immensely satisfying to have Cars.com recognize the Ram 1500 as Luxury Car of the Year.”