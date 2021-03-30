No Comments

‘Cars’ Rip-Off Review: ‘A Car’s Life 2’ (2011)

In a previous article for The News Wheel, I reviewed a dreadful little animated film called A Car’s Life. In addition to being a rip-off of Pixar’s Cars, it was just a bad film all around. For reasons that are truly beyond the capability of a human mind to grasp, this horrendous film ended up getting a sequel. Is A Car’s Life 2 as bad as the first one? It’s time to find out.

The boringness or ‘A Car’s Life 2’

With the first A Car’s Life being an obvious cash-in on Cars, one would think that A Car’s Life 2 would borrow heavily from Pixar’s own Cars 2. However, this is not the case. The two films have almost nothing in common. A Car’s Life 2 is, quite simply, its own, terribly boring thing.

In terms of the story, there’s not much to talk about. The lead car from the first film is back, and so are characters like his father and the villainess. The film mostly just follows the cars getting into various hijinks, with no real plot or drama to speak of. There’s kind of a love story, so at least there’s that.

What really drives home the intolerable nature of this film is its runtime. The first A Car’s Life clocked in at a mere 45 minutes, barely qualifying it as a film. In fact, its brevity was probably its only redeeming quality. The same absolutely cannot be said for A Car’s Life 2, which runs a mind-melting hour and 21 minutes. For a film with no plot, a runtime that long is a crime against humanity.

The only thing that makes up for this is the animation, which is a marked improvement over the first film’s PS1 graphics. It’s not much, but when the movie is this bad, one must take what one can get.

In the end, A Car’s Life 2 commits the ultimate cinematic sin of being boring. There’s some so-bad-it’s-good charm to be found, but for the most part, it’s an exercise in tedium that’s best avoided.