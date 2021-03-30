No Comments

‘Cars’ Rip-Off Review: ‘A Car’s Life 3: The Royal Heist’ (2013)

Can these films get any worse? Of course they can…

In 2006, Pixar released the motion picture Cars to wide critical acclaim and praise from kids and families. Also in 2006, Spark Plug Entertainment released the 45-minute atrocity A Car’s Life to swindle kids and families into thinking they were buying Cars. Both of these films managed to spawn franchises, but can A Car’s Life 3 possibly hold a candle to the actual Cars 3? No. No, it can’t.

Exploring ‘A Car’s Life 3’

In the wide and copyright-infringing world of Cars rip-offs, the A Car’s Life series is an enigma. The mystery of how and why three of these things exist is truly baffling. Even stranger, each of the films is an incremental improvement over the previous one. That doesn’t make them good, but the effort is appreciated.

The first A Car’s Life was basically a short film with PS1-level graphics. A Car’s Life 2 was actually feature length and had significantly better animation. A Car’s Life 3: The Royal Heist adds a new element missing from the previous installments: an actual, honest-to-goodness plot.

That plot — such as it is — concerns the villain from the first two films being released from car jail. Tasked with performing an act of community service, she sets up a charity drag race for the community. This catches the eye of the queen, who decides to watch the event. Also, there’s apparently a queen who rules over the cars. The cars live under a monarchy. Who knew?

The remainder of the film involves the previous films’ hero Sparky guarding, losing, and subsequently retrieving the queen’s crown jewels. There’s also a drag race that happens. And then, mercifully, it ends.

Despite its improvements, A Car’s Life 3 is still an exercise in boredom and pain. There’s a bit more to enjoy if you like laughing along with bad animated films, but it will absolutely still test your sanity.