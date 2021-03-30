No Comments

‘Cars’ Rip-Off Review: ‘A Car’s Life 4: Junkyard Blues’ (2017)

Yep, there’s another one…

Back in 2006, Spark Plug Entertainment released the exceptionally shoddy animated film A Car’s Life. It was an obvious attempt to cash in on the success of Pixar’s Cars. 11 years later, in 2017, the fourth film in the fraudulent franchise was released. Is there any excuse for A Car’s Life 4 to exist? It’s time to find out.

‘A Car’s Life 4’ is one ‘A Car’s Life’ too many

The existence of A Car’s Life 4: Junkyard Blues is truly upsetting on multiple levels. First, the film itself is — unsurprisingly — remarkably horrible. Second, the idea that someone is continuing to make these films creates several horrific implications. Do they simply not care? Is the existence of this series part of a greater, unseen plot that we’re not seeing? Is there enough of an audience for something called A Car’s Life to merit four entire films? Perhaps some questions are better left unanswered.

However, the most disheartening fact surrounding A Car’s Life 4 is that there are now more A Car’s Life movies than there are actual Cars movies. Let that sink in.

The plot of A Car’s Life 4 is, as you might expect, practically nonexistent. There are a few new characters. There are multiple returning heroes and villains. There’s a junkyard. The characters sing a song. There’s a lot of talking. Eventually, an ending happens.

As with the previous entries, the animation is delightfully awful. The character models are truly nightmarish, and the voice acting is its own special kind of irritating. While there are some technical improvements over the previous films, none of them are worth mentioning.

The staggeringly small amount of effort put into these A Car’s Life movies never ceases to blow my mind. At the end of the day, these movies are barely movies at all. They’re counterfeit movies, about as real as a three-dollar bill and worth twice as little. They exist solely to dupe parents into buying them for their Cars-obsessed children. And when you stop and think about it, that’s pretty sketchy.

Mercifully, A Car’s Life 5 has yet to materialize. For the sake of my sanity and yours, let’s hope that it never does.