Cars You Didn’t Know Were in “Fargo”

“Fargo” — the original 1996 film starring multi-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand, not the TV show — represents a landmark moment for the Coen brothers. The movie, which centers around a down-on-his-luck car salesman who hires some criminals to kidnap his wife in an attempt to collect a sizable ransom from his father-in-law but accidentally gets caught up in a murder case, garnered seven nominations at the 69th Academy Awards and won two. Putting aside “Fargo’s” acerbic wit and dry, dark sense of humor, it’s home to a cornucopia of classic GM vehicles.

A lot of Oldsmobiles

Given that our “hero” Jerry Lundegaard — endearingly portrayed by the ever-likable William H. Macy — is a salesman at an Oldsmobile dealership, it stands to reason that the brand occupies a sizable portion of the spotlight. In fact, part of the payment he offered to the kidnappers was a shiny new Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera. The film is set in 1987, so that would either have been a 1987 or 1988 model, both of which retailed for more than $12,000.

But wait, there’s more! According to the wizards on the IMCDB, “Fargo” also proudly features Oldsmobile models like the 1989 Cutlass Calais, 1987 and 1995 Cutlass Cruiser, an 1887 Cutlass Supreme, a 1997 Delta 88 Royale, and four different versions of the Ninety-Eight, ranging from 1982 to 1990. And yes, at least two of those now-defunct GM cars introduce that beloved “Cars You Didn’t Know Were In” classic — anachronisms.

A bouquet of Buicks

Jerry Lundegaard may work at an Oldsmobile dealership in “Fargo,” but that doesn’t mean the rest of GM’s lineup is cast out in its entirety. If you watch closely, you’ll be able to snag a glimpse of similarly discontinued but no less beloved vehicles like the 1986 Buick Century and 1981 Buick Regal. While they may have made the cut for the Coen brothers, they’re largely relegated to set-dressing designed to help set the stage and sell the time period.

A smattering of Chevys

Buick isn’t the only living GM brand to make an appearance in “Fargo.” Chevrolet manages to sneak a few popular models into the mix, including understated nameplates like the 1975 Monza. There are some notable entries, including a 1975 Suburban and a 1986 Nova, but the showstopper is a 1987 Chevrolet Caprice.

In the film, the Caprice was used as a State Patrol car, namely when a fellow officer brings Frances McDormand’s character, Marge Gunderson, a cup of coffee while she examines the murder scene. In an all-to-predictable but hopefully accurate comment, IMCDB user Snookie states, “the Chevy in the main capture is an anachronism since the film is set in 1987. (Correct car would have been a MSP 1985 Diplomat). Not only that, the authentic 1988 Caprice has a Whelen (or Code 3) Strobe lightbar and flashers on the brushguards whilst the movie car has a Federal Streethawk and no brushguards (not to mention the red on the movie car is slightly deeper in color than the authentic car).”

I may never fully understand members of the IMCDB community or their grammatical choices, but I certainly appreciate them.

