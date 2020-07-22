No Comments

Cars You Didn’t Know Were in ‘Hell or High Water’

Not only is “Hell or High Water” an emotional story that addresses the turbulence of brotherhood, a condemnation of our banking system, and a thrilling neo-western in the vein of “No Country for Old Men,” it’s a showcase for some exceptional vintage and newer Chevrolet vehicles. Here are a few to look out for during your next viewing.

1987 Chevrolet Camaro

Easily the most recognizable car in “Hell or High Water is a 1987 Chevrolet Camaro. The first time we see it, brothers Toby and Tanner Howard — played by a mustachioed Chris Pine and a Ben Foster, respectively — tear up the asphalt after robbing a nearby bank. Although it could almost certainly have given any pursuing police vehicles a run for their money, that wasn’t part of the plan. Instead, they dart through alleys before the authorities can be called, and eventually lay it to rest in a dusty hole on a Texas ranch. May it rest in peace.

2006 Chevrolet 2500HD Crew Cab

I’ll spare you the spoilers, but suffice it to say there comes a point in the film where a group of highly motivated — and heavily armed — Texans form a convoy in their trucks to chase down two brothers who shall not be named. While there are at least three other trucks in the chase, IMCDB comment wizard dhill_cb7 was somehow able to identify the 2006 Silverado HD by its lack of a rear badge.

1995 Chevrolet K-Series

Although the K-series in question is little more than a background car used for scene dressing, I included it because the scene in “Hell or High Water” it’s depicted in is a delightful showcase for Jeff Bridges’ spectacular cowboy hat.

Not that I’m encouraging you to play Chevy bingo the next time you watch “Hell or High Water,” but you’d definitely have to stay on your toes.

