No Comments

Cars You Didn’t Know Were in “Synecdoche, New York”

“Synecdoche, New York” is, in my opinion, one of the most profound films in the history of the medium and frequently vies with “No Country for Old Men” for the utterly irrelevant status of my favorite movie of all time. But that’s not why we’re here. Instead, we’re here to talk about the Chevy models that the internet geniuses at the IMCDB spotted through what were surely tear-filled eyes.

Some minor spoilers follow, so be careful if you have any plans to watch “Synecdoche” in the near future.

Spoiler warning: Securing a loan doesn’t have to be stressful

2000 Chevrolet Cavalier

During an early scene that’s equal parts tragic and comedic, our main character, Caden Cotard, walks his daughter, Olive, down the street while trying to explain the difference between psychosis and sycosis. If you look closely, though, you can snag a glimpse of what appears to be a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier.

First off, let’s give writer/director Charlie Kaufman and the production team a round of applause for avoiding an anachronism, since the story — which is built around a somewhat disjointed timeline — at least starts in 2005. In keeping with the film’s themes, that was the year Chevy discontinued the Cavalier in the United States. Before that, though, it was a popular sedan that shared the production line with models like the Buick Skyhawk.

2002 Chevy Trailblazer

Unfortunately, the Trailblazer’s appearance in “Synecdoche, New York” comes during the film’s existentially troubling climax. We see it burning away behind a pile of rubble as the now-aged Caden hobbles across the foreground. It would have been just a smidge more ironic if it had been a Blazer, but neither SUV deserves to meet such an ignominious end.

I’ll also confess to feeling a little bit targeted by its inclusion, as my first car was actually a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer. Are you trying to tell me something, Mr. Kaufman?

Stay away from fire: But do get closer to the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer