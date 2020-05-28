No Comments

CDC Recommends Keeping Your Windows Cracked While in Your Car

With COVID-19 running rampant, life, as we know, has changed drastically. Regular, everyday activities aren’t as routine or as simple as before. Even driving seems confusing. There are so many questions on how to protect your health before, during, and after you get behind the wheel. Are gloves necessary? When do you take your mask off? How do you properly sanitize your cabin? No matter the safeguards you put into place and the measures you take to prioritize your health, there is one thing that can negate your efforts — leaving your windows rolled up.

According to the CDC, you’ll want to improve ventilation in the vehicle whether you’re the driver or passenger.

“Ask the driver to improve the ventilation in the vehicle if possible — for example, by opening the windows or setting the air ventilation/air conditioning on non-recirculation mode,” according to the CDC.

It does seem somewhat contradictory to open your windows since the coronavirus is an easily transmittable airborne virus, notes Best Life writer Charlie Durr, but increasing the amount of fresh air around you may help minimize your exposure risk to the virus. The circulating air may help prevent the buildup of contaminants from infecting you.

Another way you can help protect yourself when you’re on the road is to keep your distance. The CDC recommends limiting the number of passengers and to avoid riding in a car with passengers who aren’t part of your household.

Hand sanitizer that boasts a minimum of 60 percent alcohol should be applied to your hands when you exit your vehicle, according to the CDC. As soon as you get to where you going, it’s time to wash your hands with soap and water. Hand washing that lasts at least 20 seconds is recommended by the CDC.

Keeping your car clean and disinfected is important as well. Here are some tips on how to properly sanitize your vehicle to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.