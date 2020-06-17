No Comments

CDC Urges Americans to Use Private Vehicles Instead of Public Transit

The CDC’s recommendation that commuters use private cars might help boost auto sales and new vehicle leases the rest of this year and into 2021

In light of the pandemic, more Americans are already starting to switch to private vehicles instead of public transit for transportation. Now, they have one more reason to do so — the CDC’s recommendation.

CDC guidelines

Earlier this month, the CDC released official guidelines to help people stay safe while returning to the workplace. For starters, the organization encourages employers to offer incentives to employees for using a private vehicle instead of public transit when commuting. Walking and biking are also recommended, for staff members who live close enough to do so.

An impact on transportation trends

Since many Americans aren’t close enough to walk or bike to work, it’s likely that the CDC’s recommendation will increase the number of private vehicles on roads. While some worry that this will also increase emissions and congestion in cities, this shift away from public transit is definitely a good thing for the auto industry.

Lots of consumers are flocking to pre-owned vehicles. While others are leasing or buying the trucks that they’ve been daydreaming about, contributing to this spring’s reality of U.S. truck sales surpassing passenger car sales for the first time in history. And just last month, car and truck sales increased 44 percent nationwide, as Voice of America News contributor Ken Bredemeier reports.

Changing commuter (and carpooler) practices

Public transportation falls out of favor in this pandemic age as more people drive vehicles to work

Photo: Free-Photos

Not only did the CDC recommend private vehicles for American commuters. It also advised that U.S. workers incorporate a few extra safety protocols when doing so. For instance, the organization suggests washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water or using a 60-percent alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after you drive to work. And though it’s ok to ditch a face mask when family members are riding in your vehicle, the CDC recommends wearing them if you’re commuting with a friend or two.

For more tips on warding off coronavirus germs as you return to the workplace and start driving more, read this article. If you’re still working remotely but find yourself using your vehicle as a mobile office, check out these strategies for working from your car.

