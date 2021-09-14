Celebs Help Chevrolet Launch First-Ever Silverado ZR2
The all-new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 made its first appearance last week on an enormous stage: the first game of the NFL season. The off-road ZR2 debuted in a 60-second prime-time ad spot, accompanied by several celebrities who helped to highlight the truck’s rugged capabilities and design.
The spot starred the singer BRELAND, actor Chris Pratt, NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, and off-road racer Chad Hall. Each participant highlighted different ZR2 features, taking a few seconds to share with famed sportscaster Michele Tafoya what they love the most about the truck.
“The first-ever Silverado ZR2 is truly unique, blending race-proven off-road capability with comfortable on-road manners, elevated design, and thoughtful integrated technology,” said Steve Majoros, vice president for Chevrolet marketing. “To really showcase the breadth of this truck’s capability, we needed a team of expert, truck lovers, and friends of Chevrolet to put it to the test in their own lives. The result is a fun and entertaining reveal that illustrates how versatile, capable, and good-looking this new Silverado ZR2 truck really is.”
Key Silverado ZR2 features
First and foremost, the 2022 Silverado ZR2 is designed for all-terrain performance. A factory lift, Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers, and tuned springs give the off-road-calibrated suspension an advantage on rough ground.
The ZR2 also boasts front and rear e-lockers and a new Terrain Mode setting that enables one-pedal rock crawling. Other key all-terrain features include a skid plate package, a steel front bumper designed for steeper approach angles, and 33-inch off-road tires.
The ZR2 carries a 6.2-liter V8 that delivers a massive 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. This engine comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Although the ZR2 prioritizes off-road performance, it still boasts plenty of capability: a 1,440-pound payload and a max tow rating of 8,900 pounds.
Unique design features distinguish the Silverado ZR2 both inside and out. A black hood insert, integrated grille, lighting, and ZR2 badging help the exterior stand out, along with special 18-inch wheels. The cabin comes with Jet Black/Graystone leather trim and new Silverado features like a 13.4-inch touch screen and redesigned dashboard.
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, along with the rest of the refreshed Silverado lineup, is expected to arrive at dealerships this spring.
A longtime editor/writer and recently transplanted Hoosier, Caleb Cook lives in Xenia, Ohio. His favorite activities are reading and listening to music, although he occasionally emerges from the heap of books and vinyl records in his basement to stand blinking in the sunlight. Once fully acclimated to the outside world again, he can be observed hanging out with his wife, attempting a new recipe in the kitchen, attending movies, walking the dog, or wandering into a local brewery to inquire about what’s on tap. See more articles by Caleb.