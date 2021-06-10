No Comments

Changes Coming to 2022 Chevrolet Blazer Lineup

Photo: Chevrolet

A handful of significant changes are coming to the 2022 Chevrolet Blazer, including a revised trim lineup and some new exterior styling options.

Trim level changes

In the biggest adjustment for this sporty midsize SUV, the entry-level L and 1LT trims will no longer be sold. This leaves the Blazer with 2LT, 3LT, RS, and Premier trims.

With the departure of L and 1LT, the 2022 Chevrolet Blazer lineup no longer offers a 2.5-liter inline-four engine as standard. Instead, the 228-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo option is now standard on LT and Premier models. AWD models with this engine get a new standard trailering package. Meanwhile, a 308-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 comes standard on RS. Both engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The elimination of L and 1LT also means that the Chevy Safety Assist package is now standard across all Blazer trims. This technology suite includes Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam auto high beams.

Photo: Chevrolet

New exterior styling

For 2022, the Chevrolet Blazer features some new styling touches. Two fresh exterior paint colors are now available: Blue Glow Metallic and Nitro Yellow Metallic.

Also, when you opt for the Midnight Edition, Sport Edition, or Redline Edition, you can equip the Blazer with a two-tone roof. This option is available for the RS as well.

The Premier trim sports a variety of exterior updates, including new wheel designs and darkened lower fascias, wheel moldings, and rockers.

Photo: Chevrolet

Other key Blazer features

Many of the Blazer’s key features are staying the same for 2022. All models carry a Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with an 8-inch touch screen, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Higher trims add goodies like built-in navigation, a power-programmable liftgate, and an automatic heated steering wheel. When the rear seats are folded, the Blazer can fit a generous 64.2 cubic feet of cargo.

To keep up with all the latest news on the 2022 Blazer and other Chevrolet models, be sure to follow our coverage here at The News Wheel.