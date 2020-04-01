No Comments

Changes Coming to the 2021 Chevy Colorado Trim Lineup

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Colorado will see some big changes for the 2021 model year. For starters, the automaker is cutting the mid-size truck’s base trim level. However, it also boasts a striking new design, more exterior colors, and additional optional gear. Here’s a look at how these changes will impact the rest of the Colorado lineup.

Owner Loyalty: All about the Chevrolet Rewards program

Trimming a trim level

Photo: Chevrolet

By nixing the base trim level, the Chevy Colorado will now start at the Work Truck trim level. This could have an appreciable impact on your wallet. Although we don’t have any confirmed prices for 2021 models, the Colorado’s current base model starts at $22,395, while the Work Truck starts at $26,395. In other words, that’s a $4,000 increase. On top of that, Chevy intends to raise the model’s price by $500 on account of its new styling and additional features.

You might wonder what motivated Chevrolet to make these changes to its trim level lineup. Well, buyers simply preferred the added features and great value offered by the Work Truck model. According to Chevy spokesman Chris Bonelli, “We believe Colorado will remain very competitively priced in the mid-size truck segment and will see continued strong sales fueled by its fresh new look.”

Even with a higher price, the Colorado will still be one of the more affordable trucks in the segment.

Look Great While Hitting the Trails: The 2021 Chevy Silverado Realtree Edition

About the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Photo: Chevrolet

The latest Chevy Colorado sports a bold new look. Its redesigned grille and tailgate sport the Chevrolet name, and it cuts an imposing figure thanks to its standard 17-inch wheels. You can also express your style by customizing your Colorado with one of three new exterior colors: Cherry Bomb Tintcoat, Dune Metallic, and the brilliant blue Pow Zinga Metallic. And according to Bonelli, the 2021 Colorado has more than an aggressive new look — it also sports a revised layout, more prominent badging, and a skid plate.