This Cheap MG EV Is Bringing Semi-Solid-State Batteries to Europe, Still Missing From Premium Models

The move comes as Europe’s electric vehicle market continues to expand, attracting increasing competition from Chinese automakers. MG, owned by SAIC, is positioning itself against established groups like Volkswagen, Renault, and Stellantis by offering new technology at a lower price point.

At the same time, the MG4 Urban distinguishes itself from the standard MG4 not only in pricing but also in design, signaling a targeted approach to budget-conscious buyers looking for alternatives in a crowded market.

A Transitional Battery Technology Enters Mass Production

The upcoming MG4 Urban will feature a semi-solid-state battery developed by SAIC in partnership with QingTao. This battery contains only 5% liquid electrolyte, compared to roughly 20% in conventional lithium-ion batteries. According to InsideEVs, fully solid-state batteries, considered the long-term benchmark, contain no liquid electrolyte but remain several years away from widespread adoption.

This intermediate solution, referred to as the SolidCore battery, is designed to bridge the gap between current lithium-ion technology and future solid-state systems. It represents a pragmatic step toward improving battery performance without waiting for full-scale solid-state commercialization.

MG4 Urban – © MG Motor

Performance, Safety, and Charging Improvements Highlighted

MG emphasizes several advantages tied to its new battery system, particularly in challenging conditions. The SolidCore battery is said to deliver consistent charging and discharging performance at low temperatures, a known limitation of many existing EV batteries.

Safety is another key claim. The battery showed no thermal runaway during nail penetration and three-way extrusion tests, both standard methods used to assess battery resilience under extreme stress.

Charging performance also sees incremental gains. MG states that the semi-solid-state battery can charge about 15% faster than its lithium iron phosphate packs. For comparison, the current LFP-powered MG4 Urban requires between 28 and 30 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% using a DC fast charger, with peak charging power ranging between 82 and 87 kilowatts depending on battery size.

MG SolidCore battery – © MG Motor

Pricing Strategy and Market Positioning in Europe

While official European pricing has not yet been announced, the semi-solid-state MG4 Urban is expected to cost slightly more than existing LFP versions. In the United Kingdom, the current model starts at £23,495, equivalent to about $31,400.

In China, the semi-solid-state variant is already available, starting at approximately $14,500 and offering a CLTC-rated range of around 330 miles, or 530 kilometers. MG’s strategy differs from traditional automakers by introducing new technology in more affordable models first, rather than reserving it for high-end vehicles.

Li Zheng, MG’s chief battery scientist, explained this approach to Automotive News Europe, noting that supply chain constraints and material availability make high-volume, lower-cost deployment more viable. He stated that introducing the technology in premium models would limit scale and make it harder to ensure consistent quality.

Through this strategy, MG is attempting to reshape how innovation reaches the mass market, placing emerging battery technology directly into the hands of everyday buyers rather than treating it as a luxury feature.