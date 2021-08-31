No Comments

Cheap Road Trip Trek In New Hampshire

Labor Day Weekend is days away, and if you’re looking to squeeze in one more road trip before summer’s end, consider heading to White Mountains, New Hampshire. If the long weekend is already booked with activities or plans, White Mountains makes an excellent fall getaway thanks to its changing foliage. And, according to Instyle.com writer Mara Santilli, it’s a cost-effective way to satisfy your wanderlust as it made her list of the 10 Cheap Places to Travel This Fall.

“The ideal autumn weekend trip would be to the White Mountains in New Hampshire. You can book a room with a view of all the colorful trees at the Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa for well under $300 a night this season. The resort partners with local farms to get produce, meat, and cheese straight to your table,” reports Santilli.

If you prefer to enjoy the great outdoors as much as possible, you can forgo the resort’s lodging, and instead set up camp. Or, you could increase your adventures outside with horseback riding, moose tours, and rafting, she adds. There are plenty of state parks, too, to explore in the Granite State.

The Multi-Notch Mountain Ride takes you through 142 miles of the White Mountain and offers several variations to make each visit special. Whether you start from Conway, Lincoln, Bartlett, or Glen, you’ll be privy to the unique beauty including roadside waterfalls of New Hampshire.

A notable photo op is located west of U.S. 302 on Pettyboro Road in Bath. The Bath Covered Bridge is a historical landmark that will take you back in time.

“This 189 year-old bridge spans the Ammonoosuc River and overflows with classic New England Charm. The orange, red, and yellow leaves of autumn wonderfully compliment the bridge’s iconic red face, making it a beautiful spot for photographers and visitors alike,” according to the New Hampshire’s Visitor’s Guide.

