No Comments

Check Out the Updates Coming to Medium-Duty Silverado Trucks

Photo: Chevrolet

A wealth of updates are coming to Chevrolet’s lineup of medium-duty Silverado commercial fleet trucks. Here’s a look at how these versatile and capable trucks have been updated to better serve drivers.

Get the Job Done Right: Shop for Chevy work trucks

Increased power and capability

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty lineup includes the 4500 HD, 5500 HD and 6500 HD chassis cab trucks. The latest updates allow increased performance and for greater flexibility when upfitting them to your needs.

The trucks now boast a maximum gross combined weight rating of 37,000 pounds. In other words, its hauling capabilities have received a 23 percent boost. And with the new mechanical locking rear axle, these trucks will offer better handling on loose and slippery surfaces.

When it comes to flexibility in upfitting, these updates help take the Silverado to the next level. And for the two shortest wheelbase models, Chevy now offers two longer axle-to-end-of-frame options, which allows for even more upfit versatility. It also offers left-hand power take-off capabilities, which allows for easy access to the PTO port on both the left and right side of the vehicle. Plus, it has an available Auxiliary switch bank that gives you six more upfit switches.

Also, you’ll soon be able to choose extended mirror arms. Thanks to the increased visibility, these mirror arms will help take some of the guesswork out of driving a wide or long upfitted truck.

Heavy-Duty Versatility: Truck beds for your Chevrolet

About the Silverado 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD

Photo: Chevrolet

These versatile trucks are designed to be versatile. With a wheel cut of up to 50 degrees, these massive vehicles are surprisingly maneuverable. Maintenance is a breeze thanks to an easily accessible forward-tiling engine, battery box, and diesel exhaust fluid tank cap. Plus, it’s easy to use the medium-duty Silverado as a mobile office, thanks to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available Wi-Fi connectivity.

With a wealth of updates inspired by customer feedback, the 2021 Silverado 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD are sure to please. Currently, there’s no word on when these trucks will be available to purchase.