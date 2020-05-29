No Comments

Chevrolet Bolt EV Academy Video Series Launches

2020 Chevrolet Bolt in Kinetic Blue Metallic

Photo: Chevrolet

Electric vehicles provide an eco-friendlier way to travel but there are many other benefits to going electric. If you’re considering an electric vehicle, Chevrolet just released a comprehensive resource designed to answer your questions about driving its popular EV, the Chevy Bolt.

In its latest video series launch, Chevrolet outlines why driving a Chevrolet Bolt EV is advantageous. The 15-part series, the Bolt EV Academy, also explains the features unique to the Bolt EV and provides driving and tech instructions.

“For future Bolt EV drivers, the series will illustrate just how fun, easy, and convenient it is to live with an electric vehicle — all explained by the engineers and experts who brought the Bolt EV to life,” according to Chevrolet.

2020 Chevrolet Bolt in Cayenne Orange Metallic

Photo: Chevrolet

Bolt EV Academy Video Series

The series covers how to charge your Chevy Bolt EV at home and how to install a charging station at home. It offers advice for keeping your EV charged while you’re on a road trip. You’ll find instructions on how to customize the Bolt EV’s active safety features and outlines on how to read the driver’s display screens and Driver Information Center. One pedal driving and regen on demand along with how to activate OnStar services are also explained in the video series. Tech including the Rear Camera Mirror and HD Surround Vision is a video topic as is how you can sync your smartphone with the Bolt’s Bluetooth technology. You’ll even discover tips on how to drive your EV when the temperature drops outside.

One video is dedicated to showcasing the interior of the Chevy Bolt EV, focusing on storage solutions and cargo space.

You can access the video series on YouTube. It’s also available on Chevrolet.com. If you’re a current Chevy driver, you’ll find the information through the Chevrolet owner center and via the MyChevy app.

If you’re ready to drive green, check out the benefits, features, and technologies in the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV.