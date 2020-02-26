No Comments

Chevrolet Bolt App Adds New EV Charging Services

Photo: Dan MacMedan for Chevrolet

The myChevrolet mobile app’s Energy Assist feature provides a variety of convenient tools and services for Chevrolet Bolt EV drivers — and now it’s getting even more helpful.

Energy Assist draws data from the Bolt to help drivers maximize the vehicle’s range and performance and choose the best route. With this feature, drivers can plan the best route, keep track of the Bolt’s estimated range, get alerts about battery levels, and locate charging stations along the way.

The tool’s new enhancements are primarily designed to make the charging experience a better one, pulling in data from charging networks to help drivers pay for a charge more easily, rate and review stations, and find ones with available slots.

“We’re providing EV owners with the tools to easily find available public charging stations,” said Rick Spina, GM’s vice president for AV/EV commercialization. “The enhancements to Energy Assist offer Chevrolet Bolt EV owners a holistic charging experience while they’re on the go — whether traveling near home or on a cross-country road trip.”

Photo: Dan MacMedan for Chevrolet

Here are the new services Energy Assist is providing:

Data integration with charging networks: Energy Assist now incorporates data from the ChargePoint and EVgo networks (and will soon add EV Connect). This allows Bolt drivers to find available stations within these networks and enjoy a more convenient charging experience.

Start-to-Charge: Bolt drivers can now pay for charging at an EVgo network stations directly from the myChevrolet app.

Station location: Energy Assist can now help drivers locate more than 40,000 Bolt-compatible charging stations across North America, including fast-charge spots.

Ratings and reviews: Bolt drivers can use Energy Assist to provide feedback about charging stations and give them a star rating.

The newly enhanced Energy Assist feature is available to Bolt drivers across North America. It’s free through the myChevrolet mobile app for the first five years of ownership.

