Chevrolet Drops Two Hot Colorado Concepts at 2019 Thailand International Motor Expo

The Chevrolet Colorado Panther and RS Street Concepts

Photo: General Motors

Chevrolet went hard in the paint at the 2019 Thailand International Motor Expo, bringing not one but two rad Chevy Colorado concept trucks. Attendees had the chance to feast their eyes on the Chevrolet Colorado RS Street, notable for its low stance and big-time presence, and the Chevrolet Colorado Panther that looks poised for off-roading.

“These two inspirational concept trucks show what is possible with the Chevrolet Colorado. Colorado is one of the most versatile and capable pick-up trucks on the planet and is the perfect platform for Thai customers to stamp their personal style,” said Hector Villarreal, President of GM Southeast Asia.

“From low-stance street fighter to high-stance off-road warrior, these concepts show how Chevrolet is pushing the limits to excite, inspire, and challenge our customers. These concepts will surely inspire truck enthusiasts across the country to challenge all possibilities.”

Both the Chevrolet Colorado RS Street and Colorado Panther are built locally in Thailand. The former is based on the Colorado X-Cab LT RS and features a lowered suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, bucket seats from Recaro, Brembo brakes, and a racing-inspired interior. Its exterior wrap was designed by GM Australia’s Melbourne design studios, drawing on the bowtie brand’s NASCAR heritage.

The Colorado Panther raises the stakes — and the stance — for off-road-readiness. It features a Warn winch and vehicle recovery kit, off-road bash plate, extended sports bar, LED light bar, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM3 tires. To ensure max off-road performance, the suspension gets an Old Man Emu Nitro Charger kit set.

In addition to the two cool Colorado concepts, Chevrolet took the occasion of the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo to announce B20 biofuel compatibility for the Colorado and Trailblazer and reveal its new Captiva and Trailblazer to the masses.

