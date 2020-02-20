No Comments

Chevy Equinox Earns Top J.D. Power Ranking for Dependability

The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Photo: Chevrolet

J.D. Power recently conducted its 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study. The Chevrolet Equinox earned the highest ranking within the compact SUV segment, proving its reliability.

The Equinox and other SUVs in the 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study

During the 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study, J.D. Power surveyed owners about their three-year-old vehicles. Owners were prompted to divulge the number of problems that they faced over the course of the last 12 months.

After the survey was complete, J.D. Power ranked the models and brands, depending on how many problems were reported per 100 vehicles. Problems could fall into eight different categories, which included HVAC, technology, engine/transmission, driving experience, seats, features/controls/displays, interior, or exterior.

In the study, owners of the Chevrolet Equinox reported having fewer problems than any other compact SUV owners, giving the Equinox the highest ranking in the segment. The second-best compact SUV in the study was the GMC Terrain.

The 2020 GMC Terrain

Photo: GMC

Both the Equinox and the Terrain are built on the D2XX platform and give you the choice between a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

It’s possible that the Equinox outperformed the Terrain in the study because the Terrain is a more luxurious option, so Terrain owners may have opted for additional technologies. These technologies could, in turn, have given the SUV more opportunities to have issues.

Overall, J.D. Power learned from its research that while SUVs and crossovers may have a bit more issues than cars, the amount of their issues has been decreasing. The average SUV or crossover has 134 problems per 100 vehicles, while a car may have 127 problems per 100 vehicles.

In addition to the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain performing well in the compact SUV segment, the Chevrolet Tahoe and Silverado had the highest rankings in each of their segments.