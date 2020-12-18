No Comments

Chevrolet Expands Availability of Popular Trims and Packages

2021 Chevrolet Traverse Sport Edition

Photo: Chevrolet

Based on customer demand, Chevrolet has decided to broaden the availability of the Midnight Edition, Sport Package, and RS trim level to include some of the brand’s most popular SUVs.

Midnight Package and Sport Package

2021 Chevrolet Traverse Midnight Edition

Photo: Chevrolet

The Midnight and Sport package have been pretty successful, prompting Chevy to expand their availability. For instance, about 20 percent of all Trax models sold are equipped with one of these bundles. Given those sales figures, Chevy decided to provide drivers with the option for a Sport- or Midnight-edition Traverse, too.

The Midnight variant will be available for both the LS and LT trim levels. Based on a Mosaic Black Metallic Traverse, this package adds blacked-out badging, wheels, and roof rails, along with a Black Ice grille. The Sport edition is also offered on the LS and LT trim levels. It also sports blacked-out wheels, black badging, roof rails, and the Black Ice Grille. Unlike the Midnight Edition, it’s available in a wide variety of exterior colors.

RS Trim

2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS

Photo: Chevrolet

We’ll also see more RS-trim Chevy models in the near future — and for good reason. The trim has been strikingly popular with buyers shopping for mid-size and compact SUVs. Since it debuted in 2018, Chevy has moved 140,000 RS-trim models. On top of that, one-quarter of all Trailblazer and one-third of all Blazers sold have been from the RS trim.

The 2022 Equinox will offer the RS trim level. It adds details to both the interior and exterior. On the outside, you’ll find a Gloss Black mesh grille, along with 19-inch Dark Android wheels, black roof rails, and black badging. On the inside, it adds black upholstery, an RS-branded shift knob, and red accent stitching.

Why is Chevy so gung-ho on adding these new packages and trims? Well, in short, it boosts sales. “Customer choice is a competitive advantage for Chevrolet,” explained Steve Majoros, vice president, Chevrolet Marketing. “Special editions and unique trims allow us to offer customers the custom look they want straight from the factory.”

“It’s a win-win for everyone,” Majoros concluded.

