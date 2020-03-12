No Comments

Chevrolet Express Vans and Low Cab Forward Trucks Get a New V8 Engine

Photo: Chevrolet

At the NETA Work Truck show, Chevrolet stole the spotlight with a wealth of new features and improvements to its already impressive lineup of commercial fleet vehicles. Here’s a look at what’s coming for these reliable trucks and vans.

Even more power for the your fleet

Photo: Chevrolet

For the 2021 model year, both the Express and Low Cab Forward commercial fleet trucks will offer the beastly 6.6-liter V8 gas engine, currently available for the 2020 Silverado 2500 HD and 3500 HD. The will replace the 6.0-liter engine on both models.

When paired with the Express, this direct-injected dynamo delivers 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque — which far outpaces the model’s old 6.0-liter engine. And on the Low Cab Forward truck, the new V8 pumps 350 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. This also provides a massive jump in power — thanks to the new engine, the Low Cab Forward truck received a 18-percent increase in horsepower and a 14-percent jump in torque.

All of this power will likely prove to be tempting to commercial truck buyers. According to Chevy, about 70 percent of customers opted for the older, 6.0-liter V8 engine. With these tough trucks packing the new 6.6-liter engine, Chevy expects demand for these trucks to hold steady or increase.

About the Chevrolet Express and Low Cab Forward

Photo: Chevrolet

With room for up 15 passengers and plenty of connected technology, the Chevrolet Express has everything you’d ever want in a passenger van. It boasts rear passenger air conditioning to keep everyone comfortable, and you can bring along more cargo with the available hitch-mounted storage container. Other available conveniences include a Wi-Fi hotspot and a 120-volt power outlet, perfect for charging your laptop on the go.

Photo: Chevrolet

The Low Cab Forward truck is built to tackle any job. Its flexible design makes it ideal for everything from wholesale delivery and farm work to landscaping and construction. Despite being a spacious and sizable truck, it’s intelligently engineered to maximize visibility with its huge windows and cab-over design. On the inside, it boasts plenty of handy storage and organization compartments.

Want to get behind the wheel of a new-and-improved 2021 Chevy Express or Low Cab Forward truck? You won’t have to wait long — they’ll be available late into the summer of 2021.