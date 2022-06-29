No Comments

Chevrolet Extends Partnership With NNPA, Announce Ambassador

Photo: Chevrolet

For the sixth year in a row, Chevrolet is partnering with the National Newspaper Publishers Association for the “Discover the Unexpected” program. In addition to the partnership extension, the organizations named actor, model, and entertainer Terrence Jenkins (Terrence J) as the program’s ambassador.

The “Discover the Unexpected” program works to provide 11 students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with internships and scholarships. These opportunities are for marketing roles, specifically focused on General Motors’ “vision for an all-electric future and journalism.”

“As a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University with a mass communication degree, I understand the value of historically black colleges and universities, which is why I am passionate about this opportunity and eager to engage with up-and-coming HBCU students pursuing journalism and marketing,” said Jenkins.

Chevy placed five of the 11 students in various marketing roles in the company to gain experience in areas like strategy development, media integration, and content creation. Meanwhile, the NNPA placed the remaining six students with well-known publications across the country, focusing on similar creative roles.

The experience began on June 6 and runs through Aug. 12. Each student was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from Chevrolet as well as a $5,000 stipend. In total, following the completion of the 2022 program, Chevrolet will have provided 49 HBCU students with more than $600,000 to pursue their dreams.

“Our long-standing partnership with General Motors drives impact, awareness, and community connectivity,” said NNPA President and CEO Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. “Over the last five decades, we’ve championed diversity, equity, and inclusion because we know representation matters. The publishers and DTU fellows richly benefit from Chevrolet’s commitment to fuel the next generation of journalists and marketers.”

You can learn more about the Discover the Unexpected fellowship on the NNPA website.