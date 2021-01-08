No Comments

Chevrolet Celebrates Fourth Quarter Sales Increase

The Silverado 1500 was Chevrolet’s bestselling vehicle in the fourth quarter

Photo: Chevrolet

The final quarter of 2020 was one to savor for Chevrolet. The brand posted a 4.6 percent overall sales increase for the last three months of the year. Retail sales were up even more at 12 percent.

Chevrolet’s fourth quarter sales added up to 522,136 units, compared with 499,404 during the same period at the end of 2019.

For all of 2020, Chevrolet sales totaled 1,739,792 units — down about 11.2 percent from 2019. That result that can be traced back to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which caused production disruptions and put a dent in sales over the spring and summer.

Chevrolet fourth quarter sales leaders

Chevrolet’s unquestioned sales leader for the fourth quarter was its Silverado truck lineup. The brand’s top-selling individual model was the Silverado 1500 pickup, which moved 125,688 units for an increase of just under 1 percent. The Silverado HD truck achieved an impressive 39 percent increase driven by 51,020 sales.

Chevrolet’s smaller pickup truck, the Colorado, had a good quarter as well. This model notched 27,209 sales for an 8.7 percent increase.

The brand’s biggest SUVs had plenty to celebrate in the fourth quarter. Two all-new full-size models were up significantly. The Suburban racked up 13,577 sales and a 32.6 percent increase, while the slightly smaller Tahoe did even better with 28,698 sales and a 36.1 percent gain. Meanwhile, the smaller three-row Traverse moved 41,534 units to boost its sales 23.5 percent. The Blazer was up slightly as well, selling 23,243 units for a 1 percent increase.

The all-new Chevrolet Tahoe enjoyed strong sales in the fourth quarter

Photo: Chevrolet

Among smaller SUVs, the new Trailblazer had a strong showing with 17,268 sales. This model came out in early 2020, so a 2019 sales comparison isn’t available. Chevrolet’s bestselling SUV, the compact Equinox, was down 13.9 percent but still managed 79,267 sales.

A couple of other Chevrolet models posted big increases for the quarter. The Bolt EV was up 102.6 percent thanks to 6,701 sales. The Corvette sports car sold 8,992 units for a 157.6 percent increase.

With these strong quarterly numbers, Chevrolet is in a strong position to continue sales momentum into 2021. For more news on Chevy sales, models, and other developments in the new year, check out our coverage here at The News Wheel.