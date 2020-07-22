No Comments

Chevrolet Groove Crossover Coming to South America

The Chevrolet Groove is based on China’s Baojun 510 crossover

Photo: Baojun

The latest GM crossover for global markets, the subcompact Chevrolet Groove, will soon go on sale in South America and many other parts of the world.

According to GM Authority, the Chevrolet Groove will be the smallest and least expensive crossover in Chevrolet’s global lineup, slotting just below the recently introduced Tracker.

The Groove is likely to be powered by a 105-horsepower 1.5-liter engine that’s paired with either a manual or an automatic transmission. It could also come in at least two trim levels — LT and Premier — and offer options like an 8-inch touch screen, a panoramic roof, and a two-tone paint job.

The Groove is a new name in the Chevrolet lineup, but the vehicle itself is based on an existing model: the Baojun 510 from China. The Baojun 510 debuted in 2017 and was always intended for eventual sale in global markets. The Baojun brand is operated by GM’s joint venture with SAIC Motor.

Photo: Baojun

To complete the Baojun 510’s transformation into the Chevrolet Groove, assembly workers rebadged the vehicle and equipped it with a new three-bar grille.

Per GM Authority, General Motors has been hanging on to the Groove name for well over a decade. It made its first appearance in a trio of 2007 concept vehicles: the Groove Concept, the Beat Concept, and the Trax Concept. The Beat eventually emerged as the Spark car, while the Trax name was eventually given to the crossover model that still exists today.

After its debut in South America, the Groove will make its way to countries in the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. For now, though, it doesn’t look like this small crossover will be available to purchase in the United States.