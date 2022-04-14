No Comments

Chevrolet Introduces Silverado Police Pursuit Truck

Photo: Chevrolet

Police departments across the U.S. will soon have a new option for highway patrolling, high-speed chases, and other law-enforcement needs: the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle.

With its heavy-duty build, all-terrain performance, and components rated for high speed, the Silverado PPV provides officers with truck-specific capabilities. It builds on twin foundations: the bestselling Silverado pickup and the Tahoe PPV, which Chevy has been producing since 1997.

The Silverado PPV’s police-truck features

Along with a 355-horsepower V8 engine, the Silverado PPV comes equipped with enlarged Brembo brakes, a heavy-duty engine air filter, and 20-inch Goodyear tires designed for high speeds. It’s maneuverable, too, with a tight turning radius of just 46.9 feet.

With 9,300 pounds of towing capability, the Silverado PPV can do double duty by towing a boat or equipment trailer. It also features a wide range of off-road features, including standard 4WD, Rancho shocks, and a skid plate. And it’s available with a 2-inch suspension lift and up to 11.35 inches of ground clearance.

Photo: Chevrolet

The Silverado PPV comes with a crew cab and a 68-inch bed. Inside, it offers features like push-button start, power-adjustable front seats, a 220-amp alternator and a pair of 120-volt outlets, and easy-to-maintain vinyl floors and rear seats. The exterior is available with a hard tonneau cover and Chevy’s Multi-Flex tailgate.

To protect both officers and bystanders, the Silverado PPV is equipped with an array of standard safety technologies. These include Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.

The Silverado PPV is designed so law enforcement agencies can upfit it with custom equipment to match their missions. The truck is wired to accommodate specific horn, siren, and light needs. There’s room for extra control switches, and the front center seat can be removed to create a more customized cockpit.

Per Chevy, the Silverado PPV will be available for purchase by law-enforcement customers this summer.