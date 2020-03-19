No Comments

Chevy Scores in iSeeCars’ Longest-Lasting Cars Study

The Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe both ranked well in iSeeCars’ Longest-Lasting Cars study

Photo: General Motors

A pair of Chevrolet SUVs, the ever-venerable Silverado 1500, and the Chevrolet Impala all found themselves ranking highly in iSeeCars’ Longest-Lasting Cars study, which determines which vehicles are most likely to hit the 200,000-mile mark and beyond.

To put together the numbers, iSeeCars analyzed nearly 16 million vehicles sold last year. According to firm CEO Phong Ly, SUVs and pickup trucks are the most likely vehicle types to make it past the 200,000-mile threshold. The top nine spots of the Top 15 Longest-Lasting Cars list belonged to SUVs.

“While full-size SUVs and pickup trucks are the most likely to reach 200,000 miles, there are still options for consumers who want an enduring vehicle outside of these categories,” said Ly. “This list shows that there are practical sedans, minivans, and even hybrid vehicles that are proven to go the distance. It’s also important to know that regardless of the vehicle, the right maintenance and care is the best way to extend how long a vehicle stays on the road.”

Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe among longest-lasting overall

You stand a fair chance of surpassing 200,000 miles in a Chevrolet Tahoe

Photo: General Motors

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Chevrolet Suburban — a nameplate that has been around for an incredible 85 years — and Chevy Tahoe both cracked the list of the Top 15 Longest-Lasting Cars across all vehicle types, with the former ranking fourth and the latter ranking sixth. According to iSeeCars’ numbers, 4.9 percent of Suburbans and 4.1 percent of Tahoes reach and surpass 200,000 miles on the odometer, well above the average of 1 percent for all vehicles and the 0.9 percent average for SUVs.

What’s more, the Suburban was one of just six vehicles shown to be considerably more likely to last for 300,000 miles and up. While that figure is just 0.2 percent of all Suburban SUVs, that’s substantially higher than the all-vehicle average of 0.03 percent.

Staying In? Chevrolet has a few games to its name focused on the Corvette and Camaro

Silverado, Impala rank high

The Chevrolet Impala is one of few sedans more likely to break 200,000 miles

Photo: General Motors

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500, touted as being part of the longest-lasting and most reliable truck family on the road and recent recipient of the KBB.com Five-Year Cost-to-Own Award, ranked fourth among pickups with 2 percent reaching 200,000 miles and up. This was above the 1.8 percent average for all pickups, which was the highest average for any vehicle type. Ly attributes the higher percentage to the increased likelihood of trucks receiving preventative maintenance and repairs.

The lowest percentage of vehicles to last 200,000 miles and beyond is passenger cars at 0.7 percent — significantly lower than the 1 percent for hybrid vehicles and 1.5 percent for sports cars. The Chevrolet Impala was one of 10 vehicles to hit well above that mark with a 1.6 percent likelihood. Despite this fact and earning accolades like the KBB.com Best Full-Size Car in the Five-Year Cost-to-Own award and U.S. News & World Report Best Large Car for the Money, the final version of the now-discontinued sedan left the Detroit-Hamtramck plant in February. But given its longevity and popularity, you can expect to see it live on for a while longer.

“Chevrolet Impalas are commonly used for company fleets, city governments, and rental cars — and they are likely to accrue high mileage as a result,” said Ly.

On the whole, Chevrolet tied for third place among brands with 1.4 percent of vehicles over 200,000 miles.

More Long-Term Benefits: New Chevrolet vehicles backed by warranty protection for more confidence