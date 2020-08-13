Chevrolet Issues Update to 2020 Corvette Frunk
Ah, the frunk — a term I’ve written about at length in the past. We know it as the status symbol that signifies an all-new electric SUV’s chicken wing capacity or a feature born of the 2020 Corvette’s revolutionary mid-engine construction. According to recent reports, its also the cause of the award-winning sports car’s first recall/update alert — but not for the reason you’d expect.
Just don’t chill in the frunk: The revolutionary 2020 Chevy Corvette
Apparently, in some cases, the 2020 Corvette’s low-power sleep mode may render the internal frunk release button inoperable until the vehicle is turned back on. According to Autoblog’s Ronan Glon, Chevrolet states that a “small person” trapped in the frunk for more than 10 minutes after the Corvette is turned off may be unable to escape without assistance.
This brings up a few good questions.
A few good questions
First, I have to wonder what somebody — no matter their physical stature — would be doing in a Corvette’s frunk without first knowing how many chicken wings it can fit. Second, sans a plentiful buffalo-flavored bounty, why on earth would they stay in there for up to 10 minutes after the car was turned off?
My best guess is that Biff Tannen’s gang locked them in there, and their only hope of rescue comes from a band led by rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry’s fictional cousin Marvin. If you can come up with a better explanation, please let me know in the comments.
Back to the point
All joking aside, there are several echelons of vehicle recalls. They can range from potentially catastrophic engine, transmission, or braking system faults to minor software updates to the onboard computer that controls a frunk release button. In either case, the automaker will generally direct you to a certified dealership so technicians can solve the problem for free.
In this case, Chevrolet is rolling out the update wirelessly, negating the inconvenience factor, and making sure that no time-traveling guitar players find themselves stuck in an unfortunate situation.
Considering how advanced the 2020 Corvette is to begin with, it’s impressive that a minor issue with the front trunk is the biggest flaw we’ve yet seen. Its resolution is also a sign of things to come, as more and more vehicles add over-the-air update capabilities with every model year.
Find a pesky McFly in your Frunk?: Turn to a certified professional
